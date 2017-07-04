My wife ‘loves juju too much’, man tells court

Ibadan – A beans seller, Owoseni Alade, has dragged his wife of 24 years, Emily Alade, before a Customary Court at Agodi, Ibadan, seeking divorce for being fetish.

Alade also accused his wife of being a drunk who lived an adulterous life.

He said that he had caught her with men in hotels on several occasions.

In his testimony on Tuesday before the president of the court, Chief Mukaila Balogun, the complainant said his wife “loves juju too much.’’

“She depends on charms and was in the habit of performing fetish acts; I did not understand her way of life.

“I have assisted her with over N1 million, apart from the two deep freezers I bought for her to enhance her trade, but she was not contented.

“She is a drunk and used to follow other men to hotels. My patience has reached a climax and I am not ready to tolerate all her shameful acts anymore.

“This honourable court should separate us because I am tired of her bad character but I pray the court to allow me have our three kids in my custody, “ Alade said.

Emily, in her defence, denied the allegations and instead described the plaintiff as “an unrepentant womaniser and irresponsible husband.’’

She accused him of beating her and burning her property when they had a misunderstanding, adding that she was ready for divorce.

The court upheld the dissolution of the marriage as requested by the plaintiff but gave the custody of the three children to the respondent.

Balogun also ordered the plaintiff to pay N9, 000 monthly allowance to support the upkeep of the three children.

The post My wife ‘loves juju too much’, man tells court appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

