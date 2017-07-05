N-Power: Deploy volunteers already collecting money or lose slots – Presidency warns Akwa Ibom

The presidency on Tuesday issued a two-week ultimatum to the Akwa Ibom government to fully deploy N-Power volunteers in the state or lose its slots to other states. Afolabi Imoukhuede, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and Youth Employment, issued the warning at the state institutional stakeholders’ meeting in Uyo. After visiting […]

N-Power: Deploy volunteers already collecting money or lose slots – Presidency warns Akwa Ibom

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

