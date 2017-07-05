Pages Navigation Menu

N-Power: Deploy volunteers already collecting money or lose slots – Presidency warns Akwa Ibom

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in N-power, News | 0 comments

The presidency on Tuesday issued a two-week ultimatum to the Akwa Ibom government to fully deploy N-Power volunteers in the state or lose its slots to other states. Afolabi Imoukhuede, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and Youth Employment, issued the warning at the state institutional stakeholders’ meeting in Uyo. After visiting […]

