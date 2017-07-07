N-Power: Nigerian government to pay for 200,000 devices for volunteers

The Nigerian government will pay for the remittance of N900 million monthly for the cost of devices to be issued to 200,000 N-Power volunteers nationwide. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation, Mr Afolabi Imoukhuede, disclosed this on Friday. He spoke in Owerri, Imo state capital, during an interactive session between the Monitoring and […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

