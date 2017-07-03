N-Power releases Assessment Tests timetable for all categories

The N-Power Assessment Tests commenced on the 1st of July, 2017. N-Power explained that it is an online assessment and that each applicants will receive an SMS a day before his/her test. On Sunday, the programme released full timetable for which applicants in respective field will be assessed. ​This was posted on its twitter handle,@npower_ng. […]

N-Power releases Assessment Tests timetable for all categories

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

