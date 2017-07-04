Pages Navigation Menu

N-Power releases official phone lines, warns applicants against scammers

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in N-power, News | 0 comments

N-Power on Tuesday warned applicants against receiving text messages from numbers not directly from the programme. ​This information was posted in a series of tweets on its Twitter handle, @npower_ng. It reads: “Dear 2017 N-Power applicant, Everyone will get an SMS to either proceed to the testing stage or end their application journey for 2017.” […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

