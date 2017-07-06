N-Power: Volunteer, Daniel Joshua rewarded with N300,000

Former N-Power volunteer, Daniel Joshua of Taraba, who returned N60,000 to the Federal Government last week, has been rewarded with N300,000 from random Nigerians. Joshua made news when he refunded two months of stipends he was paid by the job creation scheme, which he got paid despite resigning after getting a new job with another […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

