N-Power volunteer Joshua gains N300,000 for returning N60,000

Former N-Power volunteer, Daniel Joshua of Taraba, who returned N60,000 to the Federal Government last week, has gained N300,000 courtesy of Nigerians who paid him for his truthfulness.

Joshua made news when he refunded two months of stipends he was paid by the job creation scheme after he duly resigned after getting a new job with another federal government agency.

According to Mr. Afolabi Imoukhuede, the Presidential Aide on Job Creation, five Nigerians called N-Power officials to collect bank details of the honest Joshua and each had repaid the equivalent of what he returned.

Imoukhuede, who announced this when he addressed N-Power volunteers in Akwa Ibom at the state secretariat complex, said his office was inundated with calls to commend the former volunteer’s exemplary behaviour.

“As at Wednesday morning, five Nigerians have paid N300,000 back to Joshua for being an agent of change in the country,’’ the Senior Special Assistant to the President said.

Accordingly, he urged volunteers who had secured employments elsewhere and still kept the N-Power job to emulate their former colleague by relinquishing one job to maintain their honour and dignity.

The post N-Power volunteer Joshua gains N300,000 for returning N60,000 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

