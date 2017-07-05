Pages Navigation Menu

N-Power: Why I refunded N60,000 mistakenly paid into my account – ex-employee, Joshua

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in N-power, News | 0 comments

A 31-year-old Taraba-born former N-Power employee, Daniel Joshua, has revealed why he returned N60,000 paid into his account after he stopped working with the Federal Government project. According to him, sound Christian moral upbringing compelled him to refund the money. Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo had over the weekend, tweeted and praised Joshua’s rare display of […]

