Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

N1.7bn fraud trial: Ex- OAU VC, Bursar remanded in EFCC custody

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

An Osun State High Court in Ile–Ife on Friday ordered  that Anthony Elujoba, the immediate former Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, be remanded in EFCC custody. The court also gave a similar order in respect of the institution’s former Bursar, Josephine Akeredolu. The presiding Judge, Justice David Olademeji, said that the order was due to the gravity of the alleged offences the defendants were charged with.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.