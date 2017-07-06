N650m scam: Court grants ex-FCT minister, Akinjide, Otiti, Adeseun bail – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
N650m scam: Court grants ex-FCT minister, Akinjide, Otiti, Adeseun bail
Vanguard
FORMER Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Oloye Jumoke Akinjide, and two other chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olanrewaju Otiti and Senator Ayo Adeseun who are standing trial over N650m allegedly collected for the funding of the …
Alleged N650 million fraud: Court grants ex-Minister, Akinjide's bail application
Jumoke Akinjide, Two Others Granted Bail By Federal High Court
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!