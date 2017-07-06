N650m scam: Court grants ex-FCT minister, Akinjide, Otiti, Adeseun bail

Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

FORMER Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Oloye Jumoke Akinjide, and two other chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olanrewaju Otiti and Senator Ayo Adeseun who are standing trial over N650m allegedly collected for the funding of the 2015 election in Oyo State were Thursady granted bail by a Federal High Court in Ibadan.

While Oloye Akinjide was granted bail on self recognition and based on her cooperative attitude during investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the other two suspects had some stringent terms attached to their bail.

The court presided over by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik granted the other two suspects, Chief Olanrewaju Otiti and Senator Adeseun bail in the sum of N100m and one surety each in the like sum.

The court which started sitting exactly 9am also added that the surety must be within the jurisdiction of the court and must have a landed property. In addition, the surety who must be a civil servant or public servant must be at the level of a director.

Added to the bail terms of Senator Adeseun was a clause that he must submit his international passport to the court pending the determination of the suit.

The prosecution counsel, Mr Idris Mohammed who did not oppose the bail applications of all the suspects explained to the court that the claim by Mr Adeniyi Ishola that his client was detained for 40days by the anti-graft commission was with the permission of a magistrate court during the process of investigation.

The EFCC counsel further told the court not to grant Senator Adeseun bail on self recognition noting that at a time the commission needed him, he did not present himself.

Before the application for bail was moved, counsel to Senator Adeseun aligned with the earlier plea of the counsel to 1st defendant, Pastor Richard Ogunwole(SAN) on behalf of his client for not appearing in court with other suspects at the last sitting.

Later, charges were read to Senator Adeseun who pleaded not guilty to the 17-count charge.

According to the count charge marked FHC/IB/26c/2017, the former Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation and Budget Planning, Adeseun was accused of collecting N134,405,000 from the said N650m, according to the prosecution.

Out of the fund, the Senator allegedly gave N10,750,000 to Prince Ayuba, N7,930,000 to Prince Ogundipe, N13,395,000 to Gafaru Salami, N7,850,000 to Atilade Oseni, N8, 750,000 to Azeez Adeyemo, N9,450,000 to Olawale Oyegbami, N9,900,000 to Chief Adenrele Adeyemo, N10,100,000 to Apostle Olamoyegun, and N9,850,000 to Alhaji Alabi.

After the ruling, counsel to second and third defendants pleaded with the court to allow their clients be in the custody of the EFCC pending the time their bail terms would be perfected. His prayer was granted and the case was adjourned to September 12, 2017 for commencement of trial if the plea bargain arrangement had not been finalised.

The post N650m scam: Court grants ex-FCT minister, Akinjide, Otiti, Adeseun bail appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

