N650m scam: Court grants ex-minister, Akinjide, Otiti, Adeseun bail

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan—FORMER Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Oloye Jumoke Akinjide, and two other chieftains of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olanrewaju Otiti and Senator Ayo Adeseun, who are standing trial over N650 million allegedly collected for the funding of the 2015 election in Oyo State were, yesterday, granted bail by a Federal High Court in Ibadan.

While Oloye Akinjide was granted bail on self-recognition and based on her cooperative attitude during investigations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the other two suspects had some stringent terms attached to their bail.

The court, presided over by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, granted the other two suspects, Chief Olanrewaju Otiti and Senator Adeseun, N100 million bail and one surety each in the like sum.

The EFCC counsel further told the court not to grant Senator Adeseun bail on self-recognition, noting that at a time the commission needed him, he did not present himself.

After the ruling, counsel to second and third defendants pleaded with the court to allow their clients be in the custody of the EFCC pending the time their bail terms would be perfected.

His prayer was granted and the case was adjourned to September 12, for commencement of trial if the plea bargain arrangement had not been finalised.

There was a mild drama before the plea of the defendants could be taken as counsel to Akinjide and Adeseun registered their displeasure when the court refused to hear a pre-arraignment application that counsel to the first defendant wanted to move before the charge was read.

Both counsel left the court room in protest.

The post N650m scam: Court grants ex-minister, Akinjide, Otiti, Adeseun bail appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

