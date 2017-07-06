N795m Gifts Budget: Ondo Labour Unions Berates APC Spokesman

By Tope Fayehun

Following the allegation of padding the Ondo state 2017 budget with N795million for government’s gifts by the civil servants, the organised labour unions in the state on Wednesday lambasted the state publicity secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Omo’ba Abayomi Adesanya .

Adesanya had alleged the civil servants in the state of padding the state 2017 budget with N795million for government’s gifts without the knowledge of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The labour movement comprises the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, the Trade Union Congress, TUC, and the Joint Public service Negotiating Council, JNC, described a comment attributed to Adesanya as “unfortunate”.

In a statement jointly signed by the chairmen of the three unions namely NLC’s Bosede Daramola, TUC’s Soladoye Ekundayo and JNC’s Sunday Adeleye, further described Adesanya statement as a clear calculated attempt to destabilise the governance in state by accusing civil servants who were the major engine room of good governance of corruption.

According to the unions, without being immodest, workers of the state are decent, dedicated and conversant with the extant rules and regulations guiding their employment.

The labour unions cautioned Adesanya to desist from seeking cheap popularity by misinforming the public while he should verify his facts and figures before addressing the press on government’s policies and documents, as no money budgeted that had not followed the due process.

The Unions demanded that the APC spokesman should immediately retract the misleading statement that could cause crisis in the runnings of the government and urged Governor Akeredolu to call him to order as he doesn’t know the workings of government.

Labour Unions, noted that “the consequence of Mr. Abayomi Adesanya’s flawed comment on the 2017 budget of Ondo State is to disrupt the prevailing peace in the state on one hand and the existing robust and harmonious relationship between workers and Governor Akeredolu’s administration”.

“Mr. Abayomi Adesanya, Publicity Secretary of APC in Ondo State was reported in Nigerian Tribune newspaper of 4th July, 2017 to have granted an interview in which he alleged that the budgetary provisions of large amounts (#795M) for gift items during festivals and hosting of State guests may be the handiwork of some unscrupulous elements in the civil service who are apparently part of the rot the APC led administration inherited in the system.

“Though we are not ready to join issues with any personality, group or institution but we want to state it unequivocally that the said statement is false and malicious meant to bring workers of Ondo State into disrepute. Therefore workers’ duty include, among others, uniting with the government of the day to build a robust and viable state that has always been a reference point among the comity of states in Nigeria”.

“Ondo State workers in conjunction with their counterpart nationwide are at the forefront of the crusade against corruption, we will not in any form, no matter the status of the personality involved, condone or aid corrupt practice.

