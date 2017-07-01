NAF Commences Daily Feeding Of 1000 IDP Children

By Sunday Isuwa, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commenced daily feeding of 1000 school children at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Dalori and Bama.

According to the Chief of the air staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakaras the gesture is part of its renewed efforts to promote primary school education among disadvantaged pupils and stem malnutrition.

Abubakar said the service mooted the idea of the school feeding scheme so as to reduce malnutrition among the pupils in order to give them the opportunity to live and also go to school.

According to him, the programme, which could be extended depending on the availability of resources, would provide assistance and succour to the children and complement the efforts of the Federal and State Governments.

Speaking during the simultaneous flag-off of the feeding programme at both camps on Wednesday, the CAS who was represented by the NAF Chief of Medical Services, Air Vice Marshal Saleh Shinkafi said the programme would entail the provision of one meal daily to 500 school children each from both Dalori and Bama IDP camps.

Accordingly, a total of 1000 children will benefit from the programme every day for the next six to eight months, it was gathered.

A statement signed by the NAF ‘s Director of Public Relations and Information​, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya said at the event, the Commander of NAF’s 105 Composite Group in Maiduguri, Air Commodore Tajudeen Yusuf in his remarked said the programme would contribute to the survival of the generation of pupils in the IDP camps to enable them contribute positively to the nation in the future.

The Headmistress of Dalori Camp 1 Primary School, where the programme started, Mrs Yapati Sanda, thanked the NAF for the kind gesture and stated that this singular action would encourage many pupils that had dropped out of school to resume classes.

It would be recalled that only recently, the NAF airlifted the recently donated Indomie noodles, worth over Ten Million Naira, to Maiduguri to supplement the nutritional programme for children in IDP camps. It is equally significant to note that a 5-year old malnourished and abandoned child had earlier benefitted from the NAF nutritional programme for children in IDP camps. The NAF intends to intensify its humanitarian efforts in the crises areas, as part of its contributions to adding value to the society.

The post NAF Commences Daily Feeding Of 1000 IDP Children appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

