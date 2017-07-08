Pages Navigation Menu

NAF offers free surgical treatment to 300 IDPs in Borno

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

The Nigerian Air Force on Saturday began the free surgical treatment of more than 300 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Maiduguri, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports. AVM Sale Shinkafi, Chief Medical Officer, Nigeria Air Force, made the disclosure at the inauguration of the exercise at NAF medical centre in Maiduguri. Shinkafi said that patients suffering from various ailments would receive free treatment during the six-day exercise.

