NAF officer emerges best doctoral student at Babcock University

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Warrant Officer Enem Theophilus Aniemeka Warrant Officer Enem Aniemeka of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has emerged the overall best graduating doctorate student at the Babcock University, Ilishan Remo, Ogun. Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya said   Aniemeka was presented with  award  during the University’s graduation ceremony, on June 4. According to Adesanya, Aniemeka graduated with the highest Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.

