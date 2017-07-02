NAF officer emerges best doctoral student at Babcock University

Warrant Officer Enem Theophilus Aniemeka Warrant Officer Enem Aniemeka of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has emerged the overall best graduating doctorate student at the Babcock University, Ilishan Remo, Ogun. Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya said Aniemeka was presented with award during the University’s graduation ceremony, on June 4. According to Adesanya, Aniemeka graduated with the highest Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.

