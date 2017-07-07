Pages Navigation Menu

NAICOM approves 39 financial reports, queries Nigeria Reinsurance, KBL Insurance

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Business, News | 0 comments

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) says it has approved 39 out of 49 insurance companies’ 2016 financial reports. Head of Corporate Affairs, Rasaaq Salami, in a statement on Thursday noted that reports of two companies – Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation and KBL Insurance Limited – were queried, while eight were undergoing review. Reports under review are […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

