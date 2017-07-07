NAICOM approves 39 financial reports, queries Nigeria Reinsurance, KBL Insurance

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) says it has approved 39 out of 49 insurance companies’ 2016 financial reports. Head of Corporate Affairs, Rasaaq Salami, in a statement on Thursday noted that reports of two companies – Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation and KBL Insurance Limited – were queried, while eight were undergoing review. Reports under review are […]

