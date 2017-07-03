Pages Navigation Menu

Naira appreciates against dollar

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Naira on Monday appreciated against the dollar at the parallel market, the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. The Nigerian currency gained two points to exchange at N365 to the dollar, stronger than N367 it traded on Friday, while the pound sterling and the Euro closed at N465 and N410, respectively. At the Bureau […]

