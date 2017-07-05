Pages Navigation Menu

Naira appreciates marginally against dollar – Vanguard

Vanguard

Naira appreciates marginally against dollar
Vanguard
The Naira on Wednesday appreciated marginally against the dollar at the parallel market, the newsmen report. The Nigerian currency traded at N365 to a dollar, stronger than N366 its closing rate on Tuesday, while the pound sterling and the Euro
