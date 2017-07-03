Naira appreciates slightly against dollar – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Naira appreciates slightly against dollar
Daily Post Nigeria
Trading at the interbank market saw the Naira closed officially at N305.95 to the dollar, while the pound sterling and the Euro closed at N397.12 and N349.22, respectively. The appreciation is believed to be response to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN …
Naira appreciates against dollar
Naira appreciates again, rises to N365/$1
Business Naira Appreciates Marginally Against Dollar at Parallel Market
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!