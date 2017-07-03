Pages Navigation Menu

Naira appreciates slightly against dollar

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Naira on Monday slightly appreciated against the dollar at the parallel market. Naira gained two points to exchange at N365 to the dollar. Pound sterling and the Euro traded at N465 and N412 respectively. Trading at the interbank market saw the Naira closed officially at N305.95 to the dollar, while the pound sterling and […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

