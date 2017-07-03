Naira appreciates slightly against dollar

The Naira on Monday slightly appreciated against the dollar at the parallel market. Naira gained two points to exchange at N365 to the dollar. Pound sterling and the Euro traded at N465 and N412 respectively. Trading at the interbank market saw the Naira closed officially at N305.95 to the dollar, while the pound sterling and […]

Naira appreciates slightly against dollar

