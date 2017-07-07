Naira remains unchanged against dollar, others at parallel market – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Naira remains unchanged against dollar, others at parallel market

Naira remains unchanged against dollar, others at parallel market
The local currency maintained the same rates as of Wednesday against the major foreign currencies. Naira exchanged at N468 against Pound Sterling and N412 against Euro at the parallel market. At the official interbank market, Naira closed at N306
