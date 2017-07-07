Naira remains unchanged against dollar, others at parallel market – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Naira remains unchanged against dollar, others at parallel market
Daily Post Nigeria
The local currency maintained the same rates as of Wednesday against the major foreign currencies. Naira exchanged at N468 against Pound Sterling and N412 against Euro at the parallel market. At the official interbank market, Naira closed at N306 …
Fog around pound lifts a bit on dimmer US dollar view: Reuters poll
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!