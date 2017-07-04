Naira rises against the Dollar

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has injected 195 million dollars into the foreign exchange market and this will help in continuation of its drive to ensure liquidity and stability in the foreign exchange (Forex) market. A survey of markets in the Bureau de Change segment (BDCs) in Abuja, showed that the naira exchanged at …

