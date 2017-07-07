Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Naira suffers marginal loss against dollar

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Naira on Friday suffered marginal loss against the dollar at the parallel market in spite of CBN’s intervention at the foreign exchange market. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Naira lost one point to exchange at N366, weaker than N365 traded on Thursday, while the pound sterling and the Euro closed at N468 and N412, respectively. At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the Naira was sold at N363 to the dollar, while the pound sterling and the Euro exchange d at N470 and N412, respectively.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.