Naira suffers marginal loss against dollar

The Naira on Friday suffered marginal loss against the dollar at the parallel market in spite of CBN’s intervention at the foreign exchange market. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Naira lost one point to exchange at N366, weaker than N365 traded on Thursday, while the pound sterling and the Euro closed at N468 and N412, respectively. At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the Naira was sold at N363 to the dollar, while the pound sterling and the Euro exchange d at N470 and N412, respectively.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

