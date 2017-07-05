Pages Navigation Menu

Naira sustains gain against dollar

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Naira on Wednesday appreciated marginally against the dollar at the parallel market. The Nigerian currency traded at N365 to a dollar, stronger than N366 its closing rate on Tuesday, while the pound sterling and the Euro exchanged at N468 and N412, respectively. The official interbank market saw the local curency closed at N305.50, while […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

