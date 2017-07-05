Naira sustains gain against dollar

The Naira on Wednesday appreciated marginally against the dollar at the parallel market. The Nigerian currency traded at N365 to a dollar, stronger than N366 its closing rate on Tuesday, while the pound sterling and the Euro exchanged at N468 and N412, respectively. The official interbank market saw the local curency closed at N305.50, while […]

Naira sustains gain against dollar

