Kenya’s Nairobi to enhance security ahead of August polls – Xinhua
Capital FM Kenya
Kenya's Nairobi to enhance security ahead of August polls
Xinhua
NAIROBI, July 4 (Xinhua) — Kenyan police said Tuesday security will be enhanced in Nairobi's major informal settlements, which have been mapped as hotspots ahead of the August elections. Nairobi County Police Commander Japheth Koome told …
Nairobi political hot spots named ahead of August polls
Police name possible election violence hot spots
10 hotspots in Nairobi that police are monitoring ahead of August General Election
