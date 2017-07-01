Nakumatt shuts down three branches in Uganda – New Vision
|
New Vision
|
Nakumatt shuts down three branches in Uganda
New Vision
In a statement dated July 1st, Knight Frank, the property manager of the Acacia Mall, Village Mall and Victoria Mall, said Nakumatt ceased being a tenant of the three shopping centres. “Knight Frank Uganda regrets to inform our loyal clientele that on …
Nakumatt closes 3 more branches, in Uganda
More devastating news for Nakumatt's loyal customers
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!