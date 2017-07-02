Namadi Samabo raises the alarm, says residence search five times in six months

Ben Agande,

Kaduna – The former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, has raised the alarm that some security agencies are desperate to plant objects in his houses in order to incriminate him and justify their constant raid on his residences.

In his first official reaction to the search conducted on his house in Kaduna, by operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC, last week Wednesday, Arc. Sambo said the way the security operatives carried out the raid at his house in Kaduna which is unoccupied “speaks volume of the clandestine intention of the security operatives”.

The statement, which was signed by Sani Umar, the Special Adviser to the former vice president, noted that the frequency with which the security agencies have been carrying out raids on the residence of the former pice president “portrays a desire of fault-finding mission”.

The statement reads: “In the late afternoon of Wednesday, the 28th of June 2017, the Alimi Road, Kaduna, un-occupied residence of the former vice president, Arc Mohammed Namadi Sambo, GCON, was invaded by security operatives armed with a search warrant, who conducted a forensic search of the entire residence.

“Initially, we were at a loss as to their identity but later discovered that they were operatives from the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC. This raid brings to five the number of times the residence was searched within a period of six months and on each occasion valuable fittings were deliberately destroyed.

“It is worthy of note to state that no such brazen attempts were made at any point, either at his Link Road Kaduna residence, or his Abuja apartment, which he presently occupies.

“As the visit of the operatives was unscheduled, the reasons for the search were not specifically stated. However, the outcome of the search was made known. At the end of the whole exercise, the officers who carried out the search were satisfied that nothing incriminating was found.

“As a law-abiding citizen, the former vice-president did not raise any alarm in the previous invasions in view of the fact that he has nothing to hide.

“The recent desperation exhibited by some security agencies in carrying out a raid on an unoccupied residence blocking all entry and exit points, in a commando-style and coming along with a bullion van speaks volume about the clandestine intention of the security operatives. It is therefore worrisome to note that the consistency with which the searches occurred, and the intervals between them portrays a desire of a fault-finding mission. We are apprehensive that a repeat of such episode will not be surprising if an incriminating object is planted in his residence in order to willfully and deliberately incriminate him.

“It is against this background that we wish to draw the attention of the unsuspecting members of the public to this phenomenon. The desperation of some of the security agencies is glaring, by the number of times such searches were conducted and still counting. We hope it is not a way to try to give a dog a bad name in order to hang it”

