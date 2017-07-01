Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IEBC jittery as ballot printing case ruling expected on Friday – Daily Nation

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

IEBC jittery as ballot printing case ruling expected on Friday
Daily Nation
IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati (right) and Vice Chairperson Consolata Maina at the agency's office at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi on June 21, 2017. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
NASA leaders raise fears of secret polling stationsThe Standard
Jubilee, NASA divided over ballot printing tenderKDRTV
SMS voter verification not suspended, NASA claims on register false – IEBCThe Star, Kenya
Citizen TV (press release)
all 14 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.