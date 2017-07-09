Nasa’s manifesto does have plans to improve the unga shortage – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Nasa's manifesto does have plans to improve the unga shortage
Daily Nation
… “…My old man started talking about unga (Raila Odinga). I was waiting for him to give me a solution regarding unga. I didn't see his solution. Did you see it? We have gone through his manifesto, there is nothing they have said…” – President Uhuru …
