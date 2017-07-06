NASD OTC rights issue oversubscribed by 27.2% – Nigeria Today
NASD OTC Securities Exchange Plc, yesterday, disclosed that it's N165.45 million Rights Issue was oversubscribed by 27.22 per cent. The Exchange also said it earned N32.2 million as fees and commissions for the financial year ended December 31, 2016.
