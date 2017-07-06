Pages Navigation Menu

NASD OTC rights issue oversubscribed by 27.2% – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Business

NASD OTC rights issue oversubscribed by 27.2%
Nigeria Today
NASD OTC Securities Exchange Plc, yesterday, disclosed that it's N165.45 million Rights Issue was oversubscribed by 27.22 per cent. The Exchange also said it earned N32.2 million as fees and commissions for the financial year ended December 31, 2016.

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

