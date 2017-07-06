Nathan Ake Confident He Will Become A Better Player At Bournemouth
Nathan Ake is confident he will not allow the pressure of being Bournemouth’s record signing affect him.
“Of course people will maybe look at me differently because the club have spent money on me but I always put pressure on myself anyway,” he said.
“It feels the same, I put pressure on myself to play well and improve so it’s no different really.”
Chelsea called Nathan Ake back in January but he made just five appearances and is now looking forward to playing every week under Vitality chief Eddie Howe.
Ake said: “Initially, I went back and was hoping to be playing for Chelsea. But in the end I still came back here.
“Chelsea is a big club and it is not easy to get through — even if you play some good games.
“The decision I made to come here was because I needed to play regularly and there was always going to be difficulty at my age.
“At one point you have to make your own decision and get your own career going and I have returned here because of the way I was treated when I was here — it was good and I really enjoyed it.
“I felt myself developing over the months and even when I wasn’t playing I still felt that Eddie was making me a better player.”
Ake is looking forward to finally settling down at Bournemouth after loans which also took him to Reading and Watford.
He added: “This is what I needed in my career. Some stability.
“We finished ninth last season and you always want to achieve better than last season. With the signings we have made, we can do better than last season. I am sure the manager will say the same.”
Ake revealed his only contact with Blues boss Antonio Conte since the end of last season has been by TEXT.
He said: “After the international break I was away on holiday and my agent spoke with Chelsea and the club.
“I sent Conte a message when the transfer was finished, thanking him for everything and he responded.”
