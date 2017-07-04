Nathaniel Bassey shares beautiful family photo

Nigerian Gospel Musician and brain behind the famous social media ‘Hallelujah Challenge’, Nathaniel Bassey, has shared a beautiful photo of his family. The photo came with the caption; ‘My NO 1 Fans and Ministry! Hallelujah!|

The post Nathaniel Bassey shares beautiful family photo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

