Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

National Conference report is Nigeria’s future – Olu Falae

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

FORMER Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae on Thursday in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital said that the only way out of the present political upheaval in the country is to ensure that the 2014 national conference report sees the light of the day. He said this is necessary because the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.