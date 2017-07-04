National Sports Federation to hold re-run on July 12

A re-run of elections into 4 pending National Sports Federations’ boards will now hold on Wednesday July 12, 2017.

The Federations are Athletics, Gymnastics, Wrestling and Taekwondo.

The Chairman of the National Sports Federations Electoral Appeals Committee, Alhaji Abdulrazak Salau said in a statement, that the influx of petitions which followed the June 13, 2017 elections at the Abuja National Stadium were overwhelming and needed more time to attend to.

” We have had a beehive of activities since the Appeals Committee gave its verdict on June 30, 2017. The Committee has been bombarded with petitions and complaints from these Federations including Rugby. It became necessary for us to shift the election re-run date by 5 days to enable the monitoring bodies including the Election Committees to conclude screening and verification of candidates to ensure that what happened in the first election does not repeat itself.

” We are very careful to also ensure that candidates comply with the guidelines and present the right documents for verification. Thereafter, the master list will be published for all to see before the bye elections” Salau said.

Fresh Presidential elections are to hold in Athletics, Taekwondo, Wrestling and Gymnastics while zonal elections will hold in Judo (South West) Athletics (South East and North West) and Taekwondo (South West).

All Zonal, Vice and Presidential elections will take place in the Rugby Federation also on July 12.

Inauguration of all National Sports Federations remains July 20, 2017 at the National Stadium, Abuja.

The post National Sports Federation to hold re-run on July 12 appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

