National Sports Federations’ re-run elections moved to July 12

The re-run of elections into four National Sports Federations’ boards will now hold on July 12, the National Sports Federations Elections’ Petitions/Appeals Committee said on Tuesday in Abuja. Chairman of the Committee, Abdulrazak Salau, said in a statement that the affected federations were those of Athletics, Gymnastics, Wrestling and Taekwondo. The News Agency of Nigeria…

