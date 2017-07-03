Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates For Direct Short Service Course

By Sunday Isuwa, Abuja

The Nigerian Navy on Monday released the list of successful candidates for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 24.

A statement issued by the Naval Headquarters said candidates who participated in the selection board held from 10 – 28 April 2017 are advised to visit the Nigerian Navy website, www.joinnigerian.com for the list.

The statement signed by the acting Director of Information, Navy Captain Suleman said successful candidates are to report at Nigerian Naval College Onne, Port Harcourt on Wednesday 5 July 2017.

“Candidates who fail to report by 12pm on Sunday 9 July 2017 will not be accepted for the training. The Nigerian Navy also wishes to use this opportunity to remind the general public especially interested able bodied young men and women to take advantage and register online in the ongoing Batch 27 Recruitment Exercise for ratings at www.joinnigeriannavy.com,” the statement added.

