Navy releases names of candidates for Direct Short Service

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Nigerian Navy (NN) on Monday released  the list of names of successful candidates for its  Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 24 Selection Exercise. The Acting Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Capt. Suleman Dahun, said this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

