Navy releases names of candidates for Direct Short Service

The Nigerian Navy (NN) on Monday released the list of names of successful candidates for its Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 24 Selection Exercise. The Acting Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Capt. Suleman Dahun, said this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

