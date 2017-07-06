Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NBA gives position on calls for secession, restructuring

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has reacted to the agitation by individuals, groups and organisations calling for the breakup of Nigeria, stating that advocacy for violent breakup of the country was misguided. The NBA, in a statement signed by the association’s President, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), stated that it rejected those tendencies unequivocally and condemned all […]

NBA gives position on calls for secession, restructuring

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.