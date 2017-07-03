Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NCC takes broadband internet campaign to ITU Telecom World – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

NCC takes broadband internet campaign to ITU Telecom World
Vanguard
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says it will take the country's broadband internet campaign to the rest of the world. The NCC Director of Public Affairs, Mr Tony Ojobo said in a statement on Monday in Lagos that the commission would …
Nigeria to intensify broadband campaign at ITU Telecom World 2017National Accord

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.