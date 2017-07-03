NCC takes broadband internet campaign to ITU Telecom World – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NCC takes broadband internet campaign to ITU Telecom World
Vanguard
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says it will take the country's broadband internet campaign to the rest of the world. The NCC Director of Public Affairs, Mr Tony Ojobo said in a statement on Monday in Lagos that the commission would …
Nigeria to intensify broadband campaign at ITU Telecom World 2017
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!