Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NCC will conclude bidding process for Infraco licensing soon—Danbata – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

NCC will conclude bidding process for Infraco licensing soon—Danbata
Vanguard
The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Prof. Mr. Umar Danbatta has said that Commission would soon conclude the bidding process for Infraco license. The EVC boss who disclosed this recently in Lagos while …
NCC earmarks N23m for 2017 tennis tournamentThe Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.