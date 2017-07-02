NCC will conclude bidding process for Infraco licensing soon—Danbata – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NCC will conclude bidding process for Infraco licensing soon—Danbata
Vanguard
The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Prof. Mr. Umar Danbatta has said that Commission would soon conclude the bidding process for Infraco license. The EVC boss who disclosed this recently in Lagos while …
NCC earmarks N23m for 2017 tennis tournament
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!