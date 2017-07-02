NCC will conclude bidding process for Infraco licensing soon—Danbata

By Christopher Njoku

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Prof. Mr. Umar Danbatta has said that Commission would soon conclude the bidding process for Infraco license.

The EVC boss who disclosed this recently in Lagos while receiving the CEO of the year award organized by Tell Magazine said that about 60 companies had already submitted bids for licensing.

At the Tell organized awards for excellence 2017, the EVC told the gathering that, “We are about to conclude that process, these companies have submitted bids for licensing of the remaining zones, this is a massive number, as I am talking to you, we are about to conclude the selection process, and very soon, I think I am talking of July, we will come out with information about the successful bidders, those who meet the conditions to the framework of the model that is driving the deployment of infrastructural broadband in the country”.

While dedicating the award to NCC, the EVC said, “We have been monitoring the progress so far made, for Lagos, for Lagos we are quite happy about the mine-stone achievement so far in the deployment of fibre network. We will put measures in place to ensure the speed up of deployment process in some zones that are fast in deploying the technology. We will come up with our statement very soon.

“The quality of service in the industry is a big challenge. There are technical and non-technical factors that are affecting quality of service. The Commission will engage the government at the three levels to deal with it.

“The quality of service is still far below the stipulated standard for the key performance indicators that we have deliberately put in place in order to ensure that quality of service is improved.

We are trying to ensure that despite the improvement we have seen recently, we are still putting in place measures to ensure more improvement so as to meet the stipulated standards”.

