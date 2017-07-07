NCWS visits The Guardian to mark one-year anniversary

The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) yesterday started activities to mark the one-year of the Dr. (Mrs) Gloria Laraba Shoda-led executive.The National Secretary of the body, Mrs. Cheryl Amonu led the leadership on a courtesy visit to the Abuja Bureau Office of The Guardian.

Amonu, who represented Mrs. Shoda said their visit was part of its media advocacy in appreciation of its support for the Nigerian women.On the team were, the National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Safiya Ibrahim Ogoh, Consultant, Moses Obisesan and Administrative Officer, Mrs. Uchenna Azul.

She disclosed that the anniversary, which would hold from July 17 to 18, would involve women Jumat prayer, peace and unity walk, thanksgiving service and national award night in Abuja.Amonu explained that the NCWS would continue to support government’s agenda for the sustainable sensitisation of women to take prime positions in the country’s affairs.

She promised to promote girl-child education, health, poverty eradication and economic empowerment programmes for women in the 774 local councils and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The Abuja Bureau Chief, Mr. Igho Akeregha, promised the newspaper’s management’s support for the NCWS and the anniversary.He said: “The newspaper has been restructured and re-positioned to offer excellent content to Nigerians,” and charged them to remain focused in their agenda.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

