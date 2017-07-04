NDDC to fix failed portion of East-West Road

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HAR-COURT— Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has released a time line of three weeks to fix the deplorable portion of the East-West Road between Eleme and Onne, Rivers State.

Managing Director of the commission, Mr Nsima Ekere, spoke yesterday, while inspecting rehabilitation work on the deplorable portion of the road in company of the Executive Director, Project, Engr Samuel Adjogbe and some other management staff .

He promised that the commission will deliver a quality repair work on the road, noting that the road was significant to the economic life of the region and the nation in general.

His words, “For us in NDDC, we are interested in quality. We want to shame our critics and we want to ensure that we deliver for the common good of the people of the Niger Delta. We are committed to delivering quality roads and other infrastructure that meet international best practices and standards.”

“This road means a whole lot to the people of the Niger Delta. So far, the quality of work here is impressive. I am not an engineer, but even as a lay man, the fact that you have to excavate as much as 2.5 metres in some areas to remove unsuitable materials before sand filling, speaks a lot about the work.

“It is not as if the type of engineering we study in Nigeria is different from what is obtainable in any other part of the world. It is just a question of our attitude to work.”

