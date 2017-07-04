NDLEA: Codeine is most abused drug in Nasarawa

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said that the cough syrup, Codeine, is the most abused drug in Nasarawa State. Mr Sumaila Ethan, NDLEA Commander in the state made the disclosure at a news conference held at the agency’s state headquarters in Lafia on Tuesday to commemorate 2017 UN International Day Against Drug Abuse […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

