NDLEA honours Sen Wamakko

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Sokoto—National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has presented a merit award to Senator Aliyu Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District, “for his invaluable contributions to the fight against illicit drugs trafficking when he was the Governor of Sokoto State between 2007 and 2015.”

A statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bashir Mani, in Sokoto, yesterday, said the award was presented on behalf of the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, by the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The statement added that Wamakko was among several other recipients of the award at a ceremony at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

