NDLEA nabs 412 drug suspects in Katsina – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

NDLEA nabs 412 drug suspects in Katsina
Vanguard
Katsina State Command of the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, yesterday, said it had arrested 412 drugs suspects and convicted 34 of the suspects, including students, in the last six months. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads.
