NDLEA nabs 492 suspects; seize 7,144,600 kg of illicit drugs

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

NATIONAL Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA Borno State Command has nabbed 492 suspects and seized 7,144.660 kg of various drugs. The State Commander, NDLEA, Borno State Command, Mr. Joseph Okechukwu Iweajunwa who disclosed this on Tuesday at a press conference with newsmen in his office said 150 suspects were also counselled and 68 suspects were […]

