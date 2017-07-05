Ndokwa nation in Lagos lauds Delta Dep Speaker

By Onuzure Dania

Mr Friday Osanebi, Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, was received by the leadership of Ndosumili Development Union, NDU and Ukwuani Foundation Union, UFU, in conjunction with NNU President-General Chief Johnson Opone in Lagos, yesterday.

UFU President, Chief Joseph Olise, who welcomed the Deputy Speaker on behalf of NDU and UFU, thanked Osanebi for honouring their invitation to a meeting to chart a way forward for better Ndokwa nation.

Briefing the house on the achievements of the current government in the state, Osanebi described Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as a listening governor, who means well for Ndokwa nation.

Chief Olise thanked Osanebi for his unflinching contributions towards the growth and well being of Ndokwa nation and urged him to do more.

However, NNU PG Chief Johnson Opone at the meeting asked Osanebi to convey his appreciation to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for rehabilitation of Kwale/Ogume/Obiaruku Road as he urged Friday to sustain the tempo in his contributions towards the growth of Ndokwa nation.

Osanebi in his address, appreciated the leadership of NDU, UFU and NNU PG for making the meeting possible.

Osanebi while Briefing the house on the achievements of the current government in the state, Osanebi described Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as a listening governor, who means well for Ndokwa nation. not withstanding the lean resources of the state and urged the …

The post Ndokwa nation in Lagos lauds Delta Dep Speaker appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

