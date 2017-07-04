Pages Navigation Menu

NECO Director lands in prison over alleged N4m scam

Posted on Jul 4, 2017

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday arraigned an Assistant Director with the National Examination Council, Muhammadu Umar, before Justice M. T. Salihu of the Federal High Court, Maiduguri, on three counts of fraud to the tune of N4m. Umar was accused of approaching the proprietor of Success Private School claiming that he […]

